What To Do When Your Child’s Mother Won’t Let You In Their Life [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Torrei J. Evans has dedicated her life to connecting fathers with their children. Because we have a one-sided truth about fatherless children, it comes as a shock there are so many who want the relationship with their children. Listen to the audio player to hear Torrei give advice to fathers dealing with a mother who won’t let them in their child’s life. Plus, listen to a young man’s testimony on how Torrei helped him reconnect with his son.

Part I:

Part II:

