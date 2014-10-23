CLOSE
What To Do When Your Child’s Mother Won’t Let You In Their Life [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Torrei J. Evans has dedicated her life to connecting fathers with their children. Because we have a one-sided truth about fatherless children, it comes as a shock there are so many who want the relationship with their children. Listen to the audio player to hear Torrei give advice to fathers dealing with a mother who won’t let them in their child’s life. Plus, listen to a young man’s testimony on how Torrei helped him reconnect with his son.

RELATED: Absent Fathers Aren’t Absent For The Reasons You Think [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Reuniting Fathers And Children Being Kept From Each Other

RELATED: How Absentee Fathers Can Reunite With Their Children [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Part I: 

Part II: 

What To Do When Your Child’s Mother Won’t Let You In Their Life [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

