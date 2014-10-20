Kanye West has conquered many things, but when it comes to this he’s a lost cause. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear Headkrack reveal what Kim Kardashian has to do for Kanye, and why she laughs at him each time she has to do it!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Booed In Paris [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Kim Kardashian Will Make Kanye West Do A Sex Tape [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Kanye West Humiliates Two Disabled Fans During Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Kanye West Doesn’t Wear The Pants In His Home When It Comes To This! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com