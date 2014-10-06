The Real Effects Of Breast Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 10.06.14
Leave a comment
Dismiss

We all know breast cancer is a struggle for women diagnosed, especially Black women. But a lot of us don’t know the real effects. A former employee of Rickey Smiley who is battling breast cancer joins the show to discuss the challenges she faces. Listen to the audio player to hear the things most people don’t talk about when it comes to how this disease can change your life.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

PART I:

PART II:

RELATED: Can This Easy Step Fight Breast Cancer?

RELATED: Why Mammograms Might Not Prevent Breast Cancer

RELATED: Breast Cancer Survivor Shares How You Can Prevent & Beat The Disease [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

The Real Effects Of Breast Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

African American Women , breast cancer , breast cancer effects , Cancer

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Texas Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty Of Murder, Faces…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Swae Lee’s Boo Tried To Come For Ming…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
7 items
Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 5 days ago
07.18.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close