While the rest of the world was watching in shock and horror as the events in unfolded in Ferguson, MO, Thought Catalog a viral content publisher, posted a piece full on insensitive jabs at the real-life that the Ferguson community is actually experiencing right now. Author of the piece, Anthony Rogers, describes himself as a ‘judging man’ and this piece oozes with judgement. We’re a bit disgusted that he took to a popular platform and used his energy to make a joke out of the devastation happening on our own front yard! He starts by calling Ferguson “A Rap Video” and it goes downhill from there:

Michael Brown was doing hood rat shit with his friends, walking down the middle of the street. So like a normal neighborhood dealing with the loss of someone they love, they started breaking into every shopping center plaza store and gas station.

Read the full piece here

Thought Catalog: “Ferguson Looks Like A Rap Video” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

