Drake Shows Out As The Host Of 2014 ESPY Awards [VIDEOS]

Drake was the host of the 2014 ESPY Awards that were held at the Nokia Theater in LA and he worked extremely hard for his money during the entire show!

The opening monologue was full of shots taken at various athletes and some of the skits had some pretty interesting cameos. He threw a little shade and told a few jokes that fell flat…but it’s an award show and that’s how it goes! We’ll give Drake an “Honorable Mention” on this one! Take a look at the videos below to see what we mean!

 

Opening Monologue

 

 

 

Drake VS Blake

 

 

Manny Pacquiao Sings ‘Let It Go’

 

 

Honorable Mention 

 

 

 

Drake has not tried to hide his big crush on WNBA star Skylar Diggins and no one has been more observant of this than her boyfriend! Take a look at the song he sang celebrating side pieces and his desire to be one below!

 

Side Pieces

 

 

 

Hmmm…does anyone else think Drake might be ready to return to acting?

Breezy!

 

Now…DISCUSS!

 

Drake & The Heat

