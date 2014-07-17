Drake was the host of the 2014 ESPY Awards that were held at the Nokia Theater in LA and he worked extremely hard for his money during the entire show!

The opening monologue was full of shots taken at various athletes and some of the skits had some pretty interesting cameos. He threw a little shade and told a few jokes that fell flat…but it’s an award show and that’s how it goes! We’ll give Drake an “Honorable Mention” on this one! Take a look at the videos below to see what we mean!

Opening Monologue

Drake VS Blake

Manny Pacquiao Sings ‘Let It Go’

Honorable Mention

Drake has not tried to hide his big crush on WNBA star Skylar Diggins and no one has been more observant of this than her boyfriend! Take a look at the song he sang celebrating side pieces and his desire to be one below!

Side Pieces

Hmmm…does anyone else think Drake might be ready to return to acting?

Breezy!

Now…DISCUSS!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

WTF: Brawl Breaks Out On Set Of LHHATL Reunion Special [VIDEO]

Under The Bus: Ferrari Ferrell Explains The Crazy Joseline Hernandez Studio Videos [VIDEO]

Shade Or Nah? Kenya Moore Comments On Apollo Nida’s 8 Year Prison Sentence [POLL]

Joseline Hernandez Hears Resounding Boos While Performing In Dallas [VIDEO]

[UPDATE] Rapper Meek Mill Sentenced To 3-6 Months In County Jail

Ginuwine’s Wife Sole Says Her Husband “Needs Help”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Drake Shows Out As The Host Of 2014 ESPY Awards [VIDEOS] was originally published on theurbandaily.com