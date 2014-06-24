CLOSE
AM BUZZ: The Carters Go To Couples Therapy; R. Kelly Supports His Transgender Son

Kendra Wilkinson’s Husband Caught Cheating With Transsexual Women?

hank-kendra Rumor has it that Hank Baskett is cheating on his wife, Kendra Wilkinson with a transsexual woman! The Daily Mail is reporting that while Kendra was 8 months pregnant with her daughter Alijah, Baskett allegedly met Ava Sabrina London (who is also known as Ava S Masaniai), a transsexual from Northern California for the first time “around April 22 in Sherman Oaks, California,” an insider told Radar. He’d claimed to have seen her videos online and gushed over not being able to believe her photos were real.

Hank had initially paid the woman $500 after their first encounter. He promised the woman he’d take care of her, often giving her large amounts of cash. He once left her $2000 in a coffee cup.  And they have kept in touch ever since!

‘They spoke a couple times after their first sexual encounter. Hank always called from different numbers, and at least once from a pay phone,’ Radar reported. Hank allegedly offered her $5000 to keep her mouth shut. It seems someone hasn’t kept their mouth shut because we’re all up in the tea!

The couple should be celebrating their five year anniversary, but instead, reports claim that Kendra has kicked the former football star out of their Los Angeles home and that Hank was spotted speeding away from their home on Friday and looked “downtrodden” as he arrived at the motel with bags in hand.

The source says, “He went into the office of the motel and then pulled the jeep around to the other side where the room was located. Hank appeared disoriented and downtrodden. At one point, he kicked the ground.”

Let’s hope these are only rumors. Kendra and Hank have been married five years and now have two kids–Hank

UP NEXT: Jay & Bey Headed To Couples Therapy?

AM BUZZ: The Carters Go To Couples Therapy; R. Kelly Supports His Transgender Son was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce , jay-z , Kendra Wilkerson , R. Kelly

