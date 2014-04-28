CLOSE
Teen Leaves Newborn To Die Because He Looked Like Father

ana mora

(Photo: Daily News)

Eighteen-year-old Ana Rosa Mora bundled her newborn son in a bag and left him outside to die because she was afraid he would look like the father and that would upset her current boyfriend.

She is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Daily News. Mora, who is from Chicago, gave birth last weekend, and went to school the following Monday. She showed pictures of the baby to staff at the school, but they found Mora’s behavior strange. Authorities say the teenager downloaded pictures off the internet. She also asked if  they would be able to link her DNA to her son.

A construction worker found the baby outside. He was left out in the cold for hours. She was arrested Friday. She is being held on $500,000 bond.

Teen Leaves Newborn To Die Because He Looked Like Father was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ana Rosa Mora , Chicago

