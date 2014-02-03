CLOSE
What The Atlanta Exes Have In Common [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

“Atlanta Exes” is set to air this year on Vh1 and based off “Hollywood Exes,” there shouldn’t be any physical fights taking place. But listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear one thing that all the Atlanta exes have in common that might mean something different for this show!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Foster To Join “Hollywood Exes”? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: “Hollywood Exes” Shows Life After Marriage To A Superstar [SNEAK PEEK]

RELATED: How Does R. Kelly Feel About His Ex-Wife Being On “Hollywood Exes”? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

