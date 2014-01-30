CLOSE
IRS To Vincent Herbert: Where’s My Three Million, Buddy?

They may be living the lavish lifestyle on their hit reality show “Tamar & Vince,” but the IRS says otherwise. Tamar Braxton‘s husband and manager Vincent Herbert was recently hit with a three million dollar federal tax lien.

According to court documents, the IRS is demanding Herbert cough up $3, 325, 107.70. All of this stems from Vincent not paying his taxes in the years 2010, 2011, and 2013. In 2010, Herbert neglected to pay $66, 315. 30. The following year, the music industry big wig didn’t pay a staggering $2, 267, 845. 97. To make the financial matters worse, he had balance of $990, 946.43. The fact Vince owes this much money is shocking to fans of the show considering how how much he spends on his wife and child.

 

What makes Vince’s IRS situation ironic is in 2011, his wife gave an interview to Black Enterprise Magazine where she said the best advice she ever received was to pay your taxes. Tamar was quoted, “Pay your taxes. NumberOne.com. t’s the truth. I’ve never wanted that issue. I don’t understand when people say, ‘I owe $100,000 in taxes.’ Or, ‘I owe $8 million in back taxes.’ What? How that work?! Pay your taxes and keep the IRS off your behind!”

With all the money Vincent is making off working with stars like Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Mindless Behavior, we’re this matter should be taken care of very shortly.

