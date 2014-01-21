CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Kanye’s Alleged Victim Wants To Stay Out Of Court

0 reads
Leave a comment

The teenager who alleges that rapper Kanye West assaulted him in a doctor’s office for calling his fiancee racial slurs doesn’t want a trial. According to TMZ, the 18-year-old wants to settle for upwards of six figures to keep the matter out of court.

We’re told the 18-year-old is adamant — he does NOT want to go through a public trial.  As we reported … Kim Kardashian claims the young man was hurling racial epithets, calling her a “n***er lover” among other things.  We’re also told he has not been responsive with the police since the incident.

Kanye West has several looming legal issues, including a lawsuit over the sample used in “Bound 2″ and a company trying to issue a “Coinye West” currency without HIS permission. So, he may want to throw a few stacks at the dude (or maybe a lifetime supply of Yeezy sneakers) to get they guy off of his back…assuming that he did anything wrong.

RELATED:

Group Starts Religion Based On Kanye West

What Would Yeezus Do: Is Kanye On His Way To Jail?

‘The Cultural Impact of Kanye West’ Textbook Coming In March

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

 

 

Kanye’s Alleged Victim Wants To Stay Out Of Court was originally published on theurbandaily.com

assault , Kanye West , Lawsuits

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 13 hours ago
07.23.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 17 hours ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 17 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 19 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 2 days ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close