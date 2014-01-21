The teenager who alleges that rapper Kanye West assaulted him in a doctor’s office for calling his fiancee racial slurs doesn’t want a trial. According to TMZ, the 18-year-old wants to settle for upwards of six figures to keep the matter out of court.

We’re told the 18-year-old is adamant — he does NOT want to go through a public trial. As we reported … Kim Kardashian claims the young man was hurling racial epithets, calling her a “n***er lover” among other things. We’re also told he has not been responsive with the police since the incident.

Kanye West has several looming legal issues, including a lawsuit over the sample used in “Bound 2″ and a company trying to issue a “Coinye West” currency without HIS permission. So, he may want to throw a few stacks at the dude (or maybe a lifetime supply of Yeezy sneakers) to get they guy off of his back…assuming that he did anything wrong.

Kanye’s Alleged Victim Wants To Stay Out Of Court was originally published on theurbandaily.com