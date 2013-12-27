Kanye West Gives His Most Profound Statement Ever [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 12.27.13
Kanye West On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

L-R: Def Jam Exec, Ebony Steele, Rickey Smiley, Kanye West, Gary WIth Da Tea, Headkrack & Rock-T

Kanye West recently visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and spoke about how being father has affected how some perceive his use of profanity. While explaining why his music released since the birth of his daughter North West contains expletives, Kanye West impressed the cast and himself with his very profound statement in this exclusive interview.

Watch this video to find out exactly what Kanye said, and learn more about him by watching him answer a bunch of random questions. Find more highlights from Kanye West on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” by clicking here.

Get more hot celebrity interviews live by listening live weekdays to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" weekdays from 6-10 am EST.

Kanye West Gives His Most Profound Statement Ever [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

