When it comes to sexual assault accusations, some people try to take more precautions than others when they feel like they have more to lose. Roxanne Jones (pictured), a former exec from ESPN, believes that Mothers should encourage their sons to receive a text from girls consenting to sex before they engage in intercourse.

RELATED: Mom Tells Son: If She Wants To Have Sex, Get Her To Text ‘Yes’ First

Jones spoke with Roland Martin on NewsOne Now about the issue because, although rape cases should be taken very seriously, 8 percent of sexual assault cases are reportedly false. “There are 97,000 cases of sexual assaults between kids between 18 and 24 where drinking was involved… The FBI says 8 percent of all rape allegations are false.

“Eight percent of 100,000 is [8,000],” she continued, “and it is a smaller number compared, but if one of those [8,000] boys, and even the girls, if that’s your child, then you’re concerned. That’s [8,000] children between 18 and 24.”

Your browser does not support iframes.

Journalist Sil Lai Abrams, though, argues that a text wouldn’t be enough protection for legal purposes, “If you’re going straight on what she said as far as get that text to get you covered, I think it’s going to have to be in the form of a legal document if it’s going to stand up in court.”

Be sure to tune in to NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST.

Mom Who Told Son To Get Yes Texts From Sex Partners: 8% Of Rape Cases Are False was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: