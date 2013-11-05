CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Porsha Stewart’s Divorce Attorney On Why Some Rich People Go Without Prenups [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Porsha Stewart & Kordell Stewart 2013

Attorney Kessler has handled many celebrity divorces including Porsha Stewart‘s. He joins the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to give some incite on how divorces and prenups work. Although Attorney Kessler recommends getting a prenup if you have something to lose, listen to the audio player to hear why he says some rich people decide not to. 

