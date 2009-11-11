CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
All-Star Text Voting Debuts

DALLAS – The NBA has released its All-Star ballot and is allowing fans to vote by text messaging for the first time.

Fans can vote once per day, per phone number, by texting a player’s last name to 6-9-6-2-2 (MYNBA). Voting can also be done by paper ballot at each arena and online at http://www.nba.com.

There are 60 players per conference on the ballot. Fans can vote for two forwards, two guards and a center. Voting began Tuesday and continues through Jan. 10 for paper ballots and Jan. 18 for electronic voting. Starters will be announced Jan. 21.

The game will be played Feb. 14 in Dallas at Cowboys Stadium, where the NBA expects a crowd of more than 80,000, which would be the largest to watch a live basketball game.

