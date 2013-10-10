CLOSE
Lady Gaga Recruits T.I. & R. Kelly For ‘ARTPOP’ [TRACKLIST]

Lady Gaga ARTPOP Album Cover

 

Singer/pop culture envelope pusher Lady Gaga is back with a vengeance with her upcoming album “ARTPOP.” Gaga thought outside the box when it came to revealing the tracklist for her third album. Instead of making an announcement via a social media site or her own blog, Lady Gaga got a group of her most devoted fans known as the L.A. Rivingtons to paint a mural featuring the song titles.

As for “ARTPOP,” it features appearances from some unlikely names. R. Kelly makes a vocal contribution along with Bay area legend Too $hort, T.I., and Twista.  When asked about the follow-up to “Born This Way,” Gaga said, “It’s definitely a love affair with electronic music. I wanted to make sure that it was chock-full of pop hits for my fans. This album start to finish can be played in a club. It’s a really great time.”

Check the tracklist below and cop the album when it drops November 11.

Lady Gaga Tracklist For ARTPOP

ARTPOP Tracklisting

1. “Aura”

2. “Venus”

3. “G.U.Y.”

4. “Sexxx Dreams”

5. “Jewels N’ Drugs” feat. T.I., Too $hort, and Twista

6. “MANiCURE”

7. “Do What U Want” feat. R. Kelly

8. “ARTPOP”

9. “Swine”

10. “Donatella”

11. “Fashion!”

12. “Mary Jane Holland”

13. “Dope”

14. “Gypsy”

15. “Applause”

Source

Lady Gaga Recruits T.I. & R. Kelly For ‘ARTPOP’ [TRACKLIST] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

photos
