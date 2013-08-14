Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

August Alsina follows up his summer hit, “I Luv This S**t” with another banger. The young R&B singer teams up with Curren$y for his next single “Let Me Hit That”- a song that praises dear old Mary Jane.

The track is featured on August Alsina’s forthcoming album, “Downtown: Life Under the Gun” which is due out on August 20. Alsina stressed in a recent interview with Billboard that his debut album is ‘really personal.’

Tracklist

Hell On Earth Downtown ft. Kidd Kidd Survival Of The Fittest I Luv This Shit ft. Trinidad James Let Me Hit That ft. Curren$y Ghetto feat. Rich Homie Quan Don’t Forget ABout Me Nobody Knows

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Momma Dee Gets Wasted & Calls Ericka A Wildabeast [Video]

Frank Ocean’s Cousin Takes Chris Brown To Court After January Brawl

No Malice And Pusha T Team Up To ‘Shame The Devil’ [New Music]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

August Alsina Releases Video For ‘Let Me Hit That’ + Tracklist For Debut Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: