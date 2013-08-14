CLOSE
Music
Home

August Alsina Releases Video For ‘Let Me Hit That’ + Tracklist For Debut Album

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

August Alsina follows up his summer hit, “I Luv This S**t” with another banger. The young R&B singer teams up with Curren$y for his next single “Let Me Hit That”- a song that praises dear old Mary Jane.

The track is featured on August Alsina’s forthcoming album, “Downtown: Life Under the Gun” which is due out on August 20. Alsina stressed in a recent interview with Billboard that his debut album is ‘really personal.’

Tracklist

  1. Hell On Earth
  2. Downtown ft. Kidd Kidd
  3. Survival Of The Fittest
  4. I Luv This Shit ft. Trinidad James
  5. Let Me Hit That ft. Curren$y
  6. Ghetto feat. Rich Homie Quan
  7. Don’t Forget ABout Me
  8. Nobody Knows

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Momma Dee Gets Wasted & Calls Ericka A Wildabeast [Video]

Frank Ocean’s Cousin Takes Chris Brown To Court After January Brawl

No Malice And Pusha T Team Up To ‘Shame The Devil’ [New Music]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

August Alsina Releases Video For ‘Let Me Hit That’ + Tracklist For Debut Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

August Alsina , currensy , Downtown: Life Under The Gun , new music , tracklist

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 4 hours ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 23 hours ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 24 hours ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 4 days ago
07.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close