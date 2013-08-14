August Alsina Releases Video For ‘Let Me Hit That’ + Tracklist For Debut Album

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
August Alsina follows up his summer hit, “I Luv This S**t” with another banger. The young R&B singer teams up with Curren$y for his next single “Let Me Hit That”- a song that praises dear old Mary Jane.
The track is featured on August Alsina’s forthcoming album, “Downtown: Life Under the Gun” which is due out on August 20. Alsina stressed in a recent interview with Billboard that his debut album is ‘really personal.’
Tracklist
- Hell On Earth
- Downtown ft. Kidd Kidd
- Survival Of The Fittest
- I Luv This Shit ft. Trinidad James
- Let Me Hit That ft. Curren$y
- Ghetto feat. Rich Homie Quan
- Don’t Forget ABout Me
- Nobody Knows
