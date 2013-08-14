CLOSE
9th Wonder & Young Guru Debate Kendrick’s “Control” Verse [VIDEO]

Last night Jamla Records CEO and producer 9th Wonder held a listening session for his artist Rapsody’s upcoming mixtape, “She Got Game” at Firehouse studios on NYC.  Prior to the actual listening 9th and his good friend Young Guru (DJ, engineer, A&R and all around good guy)  turned the studio into a barbershop, getting into a colorful discussion about Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Big Sean’s “Control” and the impact it has had on hip-hop.

“He put the pressure on these n*ggas. N*ggas is hovering over M-Boxes right now,” Guru  said excitedly. “They on revision five!”

Watch the full video courtesy of Nodfactor.com.

