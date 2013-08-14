Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Last night Jamla Records CEO and producer 9th Wonder held a listening session for his artist Rapsody’s upcoming mixtape, “She Got Game” at Firehouse studios on NYC. Prior to the actual listening 9th and his good friend Young Guru (DJ, engineer, A&R and all around good guy) turned the studio into a barbershop, getting into a colorful discussion about Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Big Sean’s “Control” and the impact it has had on hip-hop.

“He put the pressure on these n*ggas. N*ggas is hovering over M-Boxes right now,” Guru said excitedly. “They on revision five!”

Watch the full video courtesy of Nodfactor.com.

Follow the saga of Big Sean’s Kendrick Lamar’s “Control”….

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

9th Wonder & Young Guru Debate Kendrick’s “Control” Verse [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com