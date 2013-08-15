CLOSE
Hospital Who Denied 15 Year Old Boy Transplant Reverses Their Decision

Anthony Stokes, the 15-year-old Georgia resident who was initially denied a place on a heart transplant list because of his history of “non-compliance,” is getting a second chance. His family says that his doctors have changed their minds, and Anthony was placed on a transplant list at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Tuesday.

Anthony has an enlarged heart, and likely only has six months to live unless he receives a transplant. But at the beginning of this week, the doctors at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta informed his family that he wasn’t eligible for the transplant list, partly because of his history of low grades and trouble with the law. Doctors weren’t convinced that Anthony could be trusted to follow directions and manage his follow-up care.

