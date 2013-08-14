Meek Mill Releases Video For ‘Levels’ & Tribute Song For Lil Snupe

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Meek Mill finally releases the visual for his summer banger “Levels.” Meek takes us on yet another tour of his hometown of Philadelphia in the 4-minute video shot by Hype Williams. The slow motion video features pretty girls, cars, girls, a few cameos and a bunch of subliminal advertising-you know, the usual levels for an artist living an extravagant life.

Meek also released a tribute song to his late prodigy Lil Snupe. The new record “Lil Nigga Snupe” was released via Karen Civil.

“Self Made 3” is scheduled to be released on September 17.

