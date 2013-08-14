CLOSE
Music
Meek Mill Releases Video For ‘Levels’ & Tribute Song For Lil Snupe

Meek Mill finally releases the visual for his summer banger “Levels.” Meek takes us on yet another tour of his hometown of Philadelphia in the 4-minute video shot by Hype Williams. The slow motion video features pretty girls, cars, girls, a few cameos and a bunch of subliminal advertising-you know, the usual levels for an artist living an extravagant life.

Meek also released a tribute song to his late prodigy Lil Snupe. The new record “Lil Nigga Snupe” was released via Karen Civil.

“Self Made 3” is scheduled to be released on September 17.

comments
photos
