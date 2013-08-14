CLOSE
Georgia Student Remains Jailed Over Controversial Tumblr Remark

Caleb Clemmons (pictured), a Georgia student, remains imprisoned for a “joke” he made on his Tumblr page earlier this year.

On February 8th, Clemmons posted the following on his Tumblr page:

hello. my name is irenigg and i plan on shooting up georgia southern. pass this around to see the affect it has. to see if i get arrested.

As it turns out, Clemmons got exactly what he was looking for: Officials, who were reportedly tipped off by an anonymous person, arrested Clemmons a few hours after he posted his comments.

Initially, the case received minimal media attention until a Gawker post brought it to the forefront on Sunday.

Clemmons has remained imprisoned at Bulloch County Jail since his family is unable to pay his $20,000 bail.

As for Clemmons’ motivation, the 20-year-old says he posted the message as ”an experimental literary piece and an art project,”

Of his time incarcerated, Clemmons’ family claims that he has been abused while behind bars, and because of Clemmons’ prior arrests for fighting his step-father and marijuana possession, they worry he will spend even more time locked up.

“Though Caleb might have chosen the wrong time to post a prank, his present punishment and possible fate is beyond my comprehension… Caleb was attending a great school and had a promising future,” his mother reportedly wrote on his page.

Clemmons’ supporters have cited the case of Brett Ball, a Texas teenager who brought a shotgun to school this year and had his felony charge dropped.

Clemmons faces up to five years in prison on charges of making terroristic threats via computer.

