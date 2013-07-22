CLOSE
Music
Home

Kanye Releases Dark, Interactive Video for ‘Black Skinhead’ [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

After making headlines this weekend for his attempted robbery stint, Kanye West took to his official website to release the video for “Black Skinhead.” Renamed “BLKKK SKKKN HEAD,” this is the first single off of his sixth studio album “Yeezus” which debuted last month.

The video was rumored to have leaked a few weeks ago but Kanye explained via Twitter that the video was not done. Here’s the final version in all of it’s dark, interactive glory. Don’t believe us? Click here to check the video out.

What do you think of Ye’s new CGI video?

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Janet Jackson’s Husband Fired Woman Who Alleged Co-Worker Raped Her

Black Twitter Goes In On Tavis Smiley’s Hate Of Obama Via #TavisWeeps

Woman Falls Out Of Six Flags Over Texas Roller Coaster

Kanye Releases Dark, Interactive Video for ‘Black Skinhead’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kanye West , Music Videos , Yeezus

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 10 hours ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 4 days ago
07.13.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close