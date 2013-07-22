After making headlines this weekend for his attempted robbery stint, Kanye West took to his official website to release the video for “Black Skinhead.” Renamed “BLKKK SKKKN HEAD,” this is the first single off of his sixth studio album “Yeezus” which debuted last month.

The video was rumored to have leaked a few weeks ago but Kanye explained via Twitter that the video was not done. Here’s the final version in all of it’s dark, interactive glory. Don’t believe us? Click here to check the video out.

What do you think of Ye’s new CGI video?

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Janet Jackson’s Husband Fired Woman Who Alleged Co-Worker Raped Her

Black Twitter Goes In On Tavis Smiley’s Hate Of Obama Via #TavisWeeps

Woman Falls Out Of Six Flags Over Texas Roller Coaster

Kanye Releases Dark, Interactive Video for ‘Black Skinhead’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: