Leave it to Kevin Hart to go on ESPN’s First Take and make it a comedic experience. Check out the clip to see Kev talk about Stephen A. Smith‘s vocabulary, Skip‘s ’sickly’ look and Lebron‘s performance in the finals.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Ivy League Professor Reacts To Trayvon Case Calling God ‘Racist’

Nas Rewarded With Harvard Fellowship Program

LL Cool J Disses “Magna Carta” Sales [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart Visits ESPN’s First Take And Defends Lebron James was originally published on theurbandaily.com