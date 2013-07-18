CLOSE
Kevin Hart Visits ESPN’s First Take And Defends Lebron James

Leave it to Kevin Hart to go on ESPN’s First Take and make it a comedic experience. Check out the clip to see Kev talk about Stephen A. Smith‘s vocabulary, Skip‘s ’sickly’ look and Lebron‘s performance in the finals.

