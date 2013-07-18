Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was detained by the LAPD for 4 hours following his participation in a Trayvon Martin protest rally held in the Los Angeles area. He claims that excessive force was used. Check out the story from TMZ in the video below.

Interesting how Nipsey was detained for four hours while LAPD searched him for a gun upon leaving a rally for a child who was gunned down by a man that was allowed to shoot and kill him and get away with it. Isn’t it ironic…don’t ya think?

Please Leave Your Comments About The Trayvon Martin Story On TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook

Get more coverage of The George Zimmerman Acquittal on the Interactive One Network:

Rapper Nipsey Hussle: LAPD Used Excessive Force [Video] was originally published on theurbandaily.com