Justin Timberlake Previews New Single ‘Take Back The Night’

With the success of Justin Timberlake‘s comeback album “The 20/20 Experience” it’s clear that the former *NSYNC member doesn’t plan on stepping away from the spotlight anytime soon.

The follow-up LP to “The 20/20 Experience” is expected to be released on September 30. So what do fans do now? Sit patient and wait for his first single “Take Back The Night” to be released and pray that he previews new music while on tour this summer and fall.

2013 has definitely been a good year for music, check out the preview and let us know if you’re looking forward to Timberlake’s sequel LP.

Justin Timberlake Previews New Single 'Take Back The Night'

