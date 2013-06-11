Staged Detroit Police Purse Snatching Goes Horribly Wrong

How dumb can you get?

This is the question many Detroiters are likely asking themselves after Fox 2 News uncovered a dim-witted attempted by the Detroit Police Department to simulate a purse snatching–allegedly, at the request of local TV station WDIV Channel 4.

According to Fox 2′s report, the simulated snatching, which took place at a gas station, was suppose to be something of a public service video designed to help citizens identify criminals whom they witness commit a crime. The idea was doomed from the start. For one, the gas station where the simulated snatching took place is used by the FBI. Two, an FBI agent was pumping gas as the simulation unfolded.

Inspector Shawn Gargalino of the Detroit Police Department explains what happened from there: “The event takes place. The officer takes the purse, runs around the gas station. As he’s running, an off-duty FBI agent is pumping gas. He witnesses the whole thing. He gives chase. He pulls his weapon, and as he turns the corner around the gas station, he’s stopped by another officer, who identifies herself as a police officer and don’t shoot, don’t shoot, this is a scenario.”

Fortunately, the agent did not shoot and no one was hurt.

