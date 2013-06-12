CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Ciara Gets Served With Lawsuit While Performing [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Usually, when artists perform they want to be a hit with the audience, not be hit with a lawsuit while on stage. Atlanta singer Ciara caught the latter while performing at a show during L.A.’s Gay Pride Week.

According to sources, Ciara was scheduled to perform at a West Hollywood nightspot called Hit Factory last Friday as part of the city’s Pride festivities. The “Body Party” singer was a no-show and now the club is suing. Ciara’s camp maintains that Ciara pulled out of the performance way before the contract was signed and Hit Factory continued to promote the event despite knowing Ciara wouldn’t be in attendance.

Hit Factory wasn’t content with just slapping Ciara with a lawsuit, they wanted to embarrass her. So they sent a process server to Ciara’s performance Saturday night and had her served right during the middle of her singing “Promise.” In the video below Ciara can be seen throwing the papers back at the process server and continuing her performance without much of a disturbance.

So far neither Ciara nor her people have made a comment about the lawsuit or the way she was served.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Hilarious Video: NBC News Anchor Brian Williams Raps “Nuthin But A G Thang” On Jimmy Fallon

FACT OF THE DAY: Killer Mike Redefines “SWAG” With Atlanta Barbershop

Pay Homage: 10 Unsung Innovators In Rap

Ciara Gets Served With Lawsuit While Performing [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ciara , Lawsuit , Performing , Promise , Served , Stage

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Kandi Burruss Responds To Phaedra Parks Saying It’s…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
New Show Alert! Keyshia Cole Headed Back To…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
24-Year-Old YouTuber Weds 61-Year-Old Girlfriend She Met On…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 3 days ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Press Play: ‘Westworld’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close