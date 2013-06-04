It’s normal for Jennifer Lopez to act like a diva (somewhat, anyway)…but her crew? Well, that’s a different story altogether!

According to E! News, Chrissy Teigen — best known for being the significant other of John Legend — took to Twitter to slam Jennifer Lopez’s crew for demanding the diva treatment. “I won’t get into it but Jennifer Lopez’ people need to calm the f–k down,” she wrote. “I love Jennifer Lopez. But as I am sitting and watching John perform, I don’t need her people to lay down the J-Lo laws…I have never once been asked to leave an area for an artist’s supreme arrival…Maybe I should carry around a horn and streamers.”

Jennifer Lopez's Crew Slammed For Acting Like Divas was originally published on ZonaDeSabor.com

