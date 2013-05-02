Is Lil’ Wayne Engaged?

MTV has a new spin-off show from Jersey show debuting tomorrow entitled “The Show With Vinny” which of course is hosted by Vinny Guadagnino.

It will feature a slew of different celebrities including rappers, actors etc.

One guest is none other than Lil’ Tunechi himself. In the new trailer for the show, Wayne actually claims that he is engaged to Dhea Sodano of Scottsdale, Arizona who he has been dating for the past couple of years.

Check it out:

