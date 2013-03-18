More Well Wishing For Lil Wayne As Nicki Minaj Visits Him In The Hospital.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Nicki Minaj showed up for a Lil Wayne visit and TMZ paps caught her going into the hospital with a handful of “Get Well Soon” ballons! The two have been affiliated for years, so this comes as no shock.

Nicki signed to Young Money in 2007 so we can understand why she is there.

Hopefully her visit helped the rapper feel better.

