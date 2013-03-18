Halle Berry Lands Her Own Shoe Line

Halle Berry can now add shoe designer to her resume!

The Oscar Award-winning actress has teamed up with German retailer Deichmann Shoes to create line of fashionable yet comfortable footwear for women of all lifestyles.

The 46-year-old mom compared her new shoe venture to a woman’s love of her hair. “Women have always loved shoes. It’s like if your hair is not right and your shoes are not right, the woman is not right. If both of them are right, you’re pretty much okay,” she said.

According to reports, the line will be called 5th Avenue by Halle Berry and it will debut with 40 limited editions this spring in the United Kingdom.

Although the shoes will be released internationally, the good news is they start at only $60 a pair. There’s no news yet if the collection will reach American stores.

