T.I. & Tiny Split Up!? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

A couple we weren’t expecting to break up anytime soon may already be knocking on splitsville’s door. In the latest from Hot Off The Wire, Alfredas tells us T.I. and Tiny are over. Listen to the details of their rocky relationship from a recent move to the West in the audio below and more celebrity news like K.Michelle calling Rasheeda’s husband Kirk gay, Tamar Braxton going in on Nicki Minaj for being late to American Idol, and Chris Brown smoking weed in Ghana!T.I. Making Music With Tiny? (thumbnail)

 

