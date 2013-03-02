CLOSE
Video Director for Fugees Facing 100 Years in Prison for Impregnating his Daughters

Aswad Ayinde, a Paterson, N.J. man on trial for charges stemming from impregnating three of his five daughters, believed that he was a prophet, according to court testimony. Beverly Ayinde, the ex-wife of the 54-year-old, was shocked to learn that her 12-year-old daughter was with child, and even more disturbed to learn who the father was. Ayinde, born Eric McGill, directed the Fugees video “Killing Me Softly,” for which he won an MTV Video Music Award in 1996. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated s-xaul assault, plus s-xual assault, and is said to have gotten his daughters pregnant in an attempt to create his own “blueblood” race.

