$7,500 Reward Offered for Highland Park H.S. Threats

Damm what is going on Highland Park H.S. They had to get the FBI involved.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) are helping University Park police analyze forensic evidence as they look for the person behind a string of threats at Highland Park High School.

Authorities have issued a $7,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. Contact the University Park P.D. at 214.987.5354.

On Thursday, another threatening note was found in a bathroom, the sixth incident since Jan. 16. A text message sent to parents indicated that the threat is not credible and said school and after-school activities will continue as scheduled.

On Wednesday, for a second day this week, students were released from school early. Administrators found a box of .22-caliber bullets in a bathroom, a discovery that followed another on Tuesday when a threatening note was found in another bathroom.

“It’s not a joke anymore, it’s not funny,” said Maribeth Shipp, a senior.

The DNA and fingerprint evidence agents glean will be used to develop a profile of the person responsible for the threats, who will likely face felony charges.

Principal Walter Kelley said parents, staff, and students are growing tired of having the school day interrupted.

“It’s been pretty disruptive,” student Bowie Wynne said. “All of my quizzes have been moved back a couple of days.”

Wynne is among the 2,000 students at the school who have been affected by the crimes. Since Jan. 16, there have been five threats at the school; threatening notes were found four times in the same boy’s bathroom. The box of bullets found Wednesday is the first time searches of the campus has turned up anything dangerous.