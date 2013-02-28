AM BUZZ: Nicki Minaj Says No To Plastic Surgery, Diddy Launches Performance Water & More

“BMF Wives”Reality Show Promo Shoot!!! [VIDEO]

Another day,another reality show. ‘BMF Wives’ recently premiered the behind-the-scenes look at their new photo shoot for the upcoming show which is very reminiscent of VH1′s ‘Mob Wives.’

If you’re not familiar with ‘BMF,’ here’s the what you need to know courtesy of the jasminebrand.:

According to court documents and news reports, BMF was a drug trafficking organization founded by brothers Demetrius (Big Meech) and Terry Flenory, in the late 1980s in Detroit. Eventually, the organization grew, with ties in Los Angeles, with popularity in Atlanta. Reportedly, in 2000, BMF went legal, trying to legitimize itself by getting into the music business, promoting artists like Young Jeezy. In 2005, the DEA indicted BMF, sentencing both Demetrius and Terry with 30 years to life. Prosecutors alleged the organization made over $270 million over the course of the conspiracy.

Will you be watching?

