CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

AM BUZZ: Nicki Minaj Says No To Plastic Surgery, Diddy Launches Performance Water & More

58 reads
Leave a comment

“BMF Wives”Reality Show Promo Shoot!!! [VIDEO]

Another day,another reality show. ‘BMF Wives’ recently premiered the behind-the-scenes look at their new photo shoot for the upcoming show which is very reminiscent of VH1′s ‘Mob Wives.’

If you’re not familiar with ‘BMF,’ here’s the what you need to know courtesy of the jasminebrand.:

According to court documents and news reports, BMF was a drug trafficking organization founded by brothers Demetrius (Big Meech) and Terry Flenory, in the late 1980s in Detroit.

Eventually, the organization grew, with ties in Los Angeles, with popularity in Atlanta. Reportedly, in 2000, BMF went legal, trying to legitimize itself by getting into the music business, promoting artists like Young Jeezy. In 2005, the DEA indicted BMF, sentencing both Demetrius and Terry with 30 years to life. Prosecutors alleged the organization made over $270 million over the course of the conspiracy.

Will you be watching?

MUST READ: ‘Basketball Wives’ Stars Suzy Ketcham & Kenya Bell Get Into Fight

UP NEXT: Solange Makes David Letterman Blush [VIDEO]

AM BUZZ: Nicki Minaj Says No To Plastic Surgery, Diddy Launches Performance Water & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

BMF , Diddy , nicki minaj , Solange Knowles

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 23 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close