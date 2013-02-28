CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

What? Chappelle & Rock On Stage Together? Okay!

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

So apparently last night February, 26, 2013, Dave Chappelle was on stage doing his thing at New York City’s Comedy Cellar, when who but Chris Rock jumped on stage and joined Dave for the rest of the show! According to Uproxx.com, Chappelle and Rock riffed on everything from Prince to Kevin Hart to Jay – Z’s recent Obama fundraiser at the 40/40 Club.

Then they proceeded to call Arsenio Hall and Lenny Kravitz while on stage!  The two also allegedly sent texts to Jay – Z telling him they should link up for some “spaghetti” later on in the evening, to which Chappelle joked, “ If I had Jay-Z’s digits, all I’d ever do is text him about eating various delicious pastas at 1 a.m. My number would be blocked immediately.”

We don’t know if the whispers are accurate about the duo bringing a show tour of some sorts to a town near you soon, but we’re hoping the comedy Gods are smiling down and allowing it to be true! Maybe if a tour was successful someone would find a way to get the two to do a sketch show together for TV! Can you imagine? Well, one can dream!

*Note We put in a call to see if Prince was texted about meeting up for pancakes but our calls have yet to be returned.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Comedy Tour In The Works?

Kevin Hart Named 2013 NBA All Star Celebrity Game MVP

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

What? Chappelle & Rock On Stage Together? Okay! was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Chris Rock , Dave Chappelle

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series Canceled…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Funnest Reactions To Remy Ma’s “Old Town Road”…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
I Was Riding Around And Giving Back With…
 23 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 3 days ago
07.17.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close