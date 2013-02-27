Joey Bada$$ Working With Icons Is Bada$$!!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to Sean Ryan of HipHopDX.com, Joey Bada$$ told Power 105′s The Breakfast Club that he’s been working with Q-Tip and Pete Rock . He also said that Premo has been mentoring him about the music business.

“Recently, I’ve been working with some legends – DJ Premier, Pete Rock. I got the chance to get in the studio with Q-Tip the other day, he revealed. “I’m just extremely ecstatic about all this…when I first met Premier, it was just like me and the Hip Hop O.G. and like, he’s riding with you, so like he’s trying to make sure you’re doing the right things, too.”

This makes hip hop heads ecstatic for a number of reasons but none more important than the fact that the young rapper is seeking the guidance of the elder statesmen of the game. Many have waited for a number of years to see which up and comer would not only have the sense enough to make this move, but enough respect for the icons, the game and themselves to show the appropriate love for those who came before them. This is a classy move on the parts of all parties and one can only hope this will just be the beginning of good things for all who have the nerve to ask for the legends help.

Good on you Pete Rock, Q-Tip and Premo for looking out for the young Mr. Bada$$. Heads will be excitedly awaiting the outcome of this mix of talent’s no doubt.

Catch Pete Rock in the studio with Joey Bada$$ below:

