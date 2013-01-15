CLOSE
Birthday Shout To Latino Rapper Pitbull

Happy Birthday Pitbull!!

"VH1 Divas" 2012 - Show

Happy Birthday shout to Latino Rapper, Pitbull, are in order!!  The rapper has come a long way.  First being introduced into the game by Lil Jon when the crunk era reigned, to now, where Pitbull has evolved into a force all his own.  He has made music with everyone from Christina Augilera, Ne-Yo, Fat Joe, and Chris Brown just to name a few, and his career shows no signs of slow down.  You cannot go to any club these days where at least one song that he is on is played.  In this music’s generation, he is the definition of a Universal MC.

With that in mind, we want to celebrate the music sensation’s birthday with a selection of some of his biggest hits over the years!  Enjoy!!

