Pebbelz Da Model Arrested And Charged In Butt-Injection Homicide

According ABC News 24 in Memphis, video performer Pebbelz Da Model, real name Natasha Stewart, was arrested along with another woman in connection to a homicide in Mississippi.
RELATED: Buffie The Body Explains Decline Of Urban Modeling Industry [VIDEO]
Pebbelz, known for videos and photos featuring her 48-inch backside, was wanted for questioning in the death of a Mississippi woman who had her buttocks injected with concrete. Stewart was wanted for questioning and was arrested on January 3rd then charged with being a fugitive from justice in relation to the homicide.
She is currently being held at a Shelby County Jail with another woman, Shannetria Newberry.
RELATED: Joe Budden Is Hip-Hop’s Hugh Hefner
Pebbelz Da Model is a native of Memphis and has appeared in videos for for rappers like Cam’ron , in magazines like “Straight Stuntin” and “F.E.D.S’ and has a series of DVDS.
In this interview with she talks about the controversy over her butt and whether it’s real. NSFW.
[Hat tip to VladTV ]
Video Vixens
Video Vixens
1. Bria MylesSource: 1 of 50
2. Bria Myles [1]Source: 2 of 50
3. Bria Myles [2]Source: 3 of 50
4. Rosa AcostaSource: 4 of 50
5. Rosa Acosta [1]Source: 5 of 50
6. Bria Myles [3]Source: 6 of 50
7. Bria Myles [4]Source: 7 of 50
8. BuffieSource: 8 of 50
9. Buffie [1]Source: 9 of 50
10. Buffie [2]Source: 10 of 50
11. Buffie [3]Source: 11 of 50
12. Rosa Acosta [2]Source: 12 of 50
13. Rosa Acosta [3]Source: 13 of 50
14. Amber RoseSource: 14 of 50
15. Amber Rose [1]Source: 15 of 50
16. Amber Rose [2]Source: 16 of 50
17. Amber Rose [3]Source: 17 of 50
18. Amber Rose [4]Source: 18 of 50
19. Karrine "Superhead" SteffansSource: 19 of 50
20. Karrine "Superhead" Steffans [1]Source: 20 of 50
21. Rosa Acosta [4]Source: 21 of 50
22. Karrine "Superhead" Steffans [2]Source: 22 of 50
23. Karrine "Superhead" Steffans [3]Source: 23 of 50
24. Karrine "Superhead" Steffans [4]Source: 24 of 50
25. Buffie [4]Source: 25 of 50
26. Lauren LondonSource: 26 of 50
27. Vida GuerraSource: 27 of 50
28. Vida Guerra [1]Source: 28 of 50
29. Vida Guerra [2]Source: 29 of 50
30. Esther BaxterSource: 30 of 50
31. Esther Baxter [1]Source: 31 of 50
32. Vida Guerra [3]Source: 32 of 50
33. Vida Guerra [4]Source: 33 of 50
34. Melyssa FordSource: 34 of 50
35. Melyssa Ford [1]Source: 35 of 50
36. Melyssa Ford [2]Source: 36 of 50
37. Melyssa Ford [3]Source: 37 of 50
38. Esther Baxter [2]Source: 38 of 50
39. Esther Baxter [3]Source: 39 of 50
40. Lauren London [1]Source: 40 of 50
41. Lauren London [2]Source: 41 of 50
42. Lauren London [3]Source: 42 of 50
43. Lauren London [4]Source: 43 of 50
44. Angel Lola LuvSource: 44 of 50
45. Angel Lola Luv [1]Source: 45 of 50
46. Esther Baxter [4]Source: 46 of 50
47. Angel Lola Luv [2]Source: 47 of 50
48. Angel Lola Luv [3]Source: 48 of 50
49. Angel Lola Luv [4]Source: 49 of 50
50. Melyssa Ford [4]Source: 50 of 50
Pebbelz Da Model Arrested And Charged In Butt-Injection Homicide was originally published on theurbandaily.com