Pebbelz Da Model Arrested And Charged In Butt-Injection Homicide

According ABC News 24 in Memphis, video performer Pebbelz Da Model, real name Natasha Stewart, was arrested along with another woman in connection to a homicide in Mississippi.

RELATED: Buffie The Body Explains Decline Of Urban Modeling Industry [VIDEO]

Pebbelz, known for videos and photos featuring her 48-inch backside, was wanted for questioning in the death of a Mississippi woman who had her buttocks injected with concrete. Stewart was wanted for questioning and was arrested on January 3rd then charged with being a fugitive from justice in relation to the homicide.

She is currently being held at a Shelby County Jail with another woman, Shannetria Newberry.

RELATED: Joe Budden Is Hip-Hop’s Hugh Hefner

Pebbelz Da Model is a native of Memphis and has appeared in videos for for rappers like Cam’ron , in magazines like “Straight Stuntin” and “F.E.D.S’ and has a series of DVDS.

In this interview with she talks about the controversy over her butt and whether it’s real. NSFW.

[Hat tip to VladTV ]

Video Vixens 50 photos Launch gallery Video Vixens 1. Bria Myles Source: 1 of 50 2. Bria Myles [1] Source: 2 of 50 3. Bria Myles [2] Source: 3 of 50 4. Rosa Acosta Source: 4 of 50 5. Rosa Acosta [1] Source: 5 of 50 6. Bria Myles [3] Source: 6 of 50 7. Bria Myles [4] Source: 7 of 50 8. Buffie Source: 8 of 50 9. Buffie [1] Source: 9 of 50 10. Buffie [2] Source: 10 of 50 11. Buffie [3] Source: 11 of 50 12. Rosa Acosta [2] Source: 12 of 50 13. Rosa Acosta [3] Source: 13 of 50 14. Amber Rose Source: 14 of 50 15. Amber Rose [1] Source: 15 of 50 16. Amber Rose [2] Source: 16 of 50 17. Amber Rose [3] Source: 17 of 50 18. Amber Rose [4] Source: 18 of 50 19. Karrine "Superhead" Steffans Source: 19 of 50 20. Karrine "Superhead" Steffans [1] Source: 20 of 50 21. Rosa Acosta [4] Source: 21 of 50 22. Karrine "Superhead" Steffans [2] Source: 22 of 50 23. Karrine "Superhead" Steffans [3] Source: 23 of 50 24. Karrine "Superhead" Steffans [4] Source: 24 of 50 25. Buffie [4] Source: 25 of 50 26. Lauren London Source: 26 of 50 27. Vida Guerra Source: 27 of 50 28. Vida Guerra [1] Source: 28 of 50 29. Vida Guerra [2] Source: 29 of 50 30. Esther Baxter Source: 30 of 50 31. Esther Baxter [1] Source: 31 of 50 32. Vida Guerra [3] Source: 32 of 50 33. Vida Guerra [4] Source: 33 of 50 34. Melyssa Ford Source: 34 of 50 35. Melyssa Ford [1] Source: 35 of 50 36. Melyssa Ford [2] Source: 36 of 50 37. Melyssa Ford [3] Source: 37 of 50 38. Esther Baxter [2] Source: 38 of 50 39. Esther Baxter [3] Source: 39 of 50 40. Lauren London [1] Source: 40 of 50 41. Lauren London [2] Source: 41 of 50 42. Lauren London [3] Source: 42 of 50 43. Lauren London [4] Source: 43 of 50 44. Angel Lola Luv Source: 44 of 50 45. Angel Lola Luv [1] Source: 45 of 50 46. Esther Baxter [4] Source: 46 of 50 47. Angel Lola Luv [2] Source: 47 of 50 48. Angel Lola Luv [3] Source: 48 of 50 49. Angel Lola Luv [4] Source: 49 of 50 50. Melyssa Ford [4] Source: 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading Video Vixens Video Vixens

Pebbelz Da Model Arrested And Charged In Butt-Injection Homicide was originally published on theurbandaily.com