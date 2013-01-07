CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pebbelz Da Model Arrested And Charged In Butt-Injection Homicide

5 reads
Leave a comment

pebbelz-da-model-Natasha-Stewart-mugshot.jpg

According ABC News 24 in Memphis, video performer Pebbelz Da Model, real name Natasha Stewart, was arrested along with another woman in connection to a homicide in Mississippi.

RELATED: Buffie The Body Explains Decline Of Urban Modeling Industry [VIDEO]

Pebbelz, known for videos and photos featuring her 48-inch backside, was wanted for questioning in the death of a Mississippi woman who had her buttocks injected with concrete. Stewart was wanted for questioning and was arrested on January 3rd then charged with being a fugitive from justice in relation to the homicide.

She is currently being held at a Shelby County Jail with another woman, Shannetria Newberry.

RELATED: Joe Budden Is Hip-Hop’s Hugh Hefner

Pebbelz Da Model is a native of Memphis and has appeared in videos for  for rappers like Cam’ron , in magazines like “Straight Stuntin” and “F.E.D.S’ and has a series of DVDS.

In this interview with she talks about the controversy over her butt and whether it’s real. NSFW.

[Hat tip to VladTV ]

Video Vixens

50 photos Launch gallery

Video Vixens

Continue reading Video Vixens

Video Vixens

Pebbelz Da Model Arrested And Charged In Butt-Injection Homicide was originally published on theurbandaily.com

butt-injections , homicide , pebbelz da model , Video Girls , video models , video vixens

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 8 hours ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 10 hours ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 11 hours ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 11 hours ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 12 hours ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 16 hours ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 16 hours ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 19 hours ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 19 hours ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 2 days ago
02.15.19
#StyleCrush: Natasha Ndlovu Is The Fashion Muse You…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
The Rewind: Lost In The Fire & A…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B and Bruno Mars New Song
 2 days ago
02.15.19
MLK Parada 2018
MLK Parade
 2 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close