Public Enemy To be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

So the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees list for 2013 is out, and Public Enemy have made the cut! The rap group beat out N.W.A. for the rap category.

This is the first time in history that fans were able to cast their ballot for the inductees, and their votes were counted with the Hall of Fame committee. “Public Enemy’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is totally a team effort,” Chud D. told AllHipHop.com.

“A group is what we’ve been these past 25 years, 84 countries, 85 tours. We are the sum of great individuals who have followed Hip-Hop’s elemental blueprint of collective necessary to be considered comparable to stand up to the many great musics, genres artists before and alongside,” Chuck D. said. “We are seriously thankful and share this achievement with our Hip-Hop and rap music idiom.”

Donna Summer and Quincy Jones will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast on HBO on Saturday, May 18, at 9 p.m.

