Horoscopes for October 21st – October 27th, 2012

Scorpio season kicks off on Tuesday, October 23rd, and I know you Scorps out there are ready for your birthday month to commence! Scorpios crack me up – you guys give off this very cool and outgoing exterior (and you are, in fact, very cool and outgoing), and at the same time; you’re always plotting, investigating and searching for SOMETHING. You get it honestly though, so no judgment here. These endearing qualities are of many that I admire about you. Your core being is constantly evolving, and on such deep levels that transcend your life experiences time and time again. You deserve some attention and notoriety over these next few weeks. Find your horoscopes below.

On the day you were born, all of the planets were positioned in the signs of the Zodiac – not just the Sun. To find out more about your full astrological make up, email Tracey for a personal Astrology reading at tracey@randomnessofrudy.com.

Aries: There are currently three planets in the sign of Scorpio, all of which are influencing what you share with others; be it personal belongings, money or physical space. I suspect you'll be doing a lot of negotiating this week in order to come to an agreement on what you must give in order to get whatever it is you need in return. There may be some tension as a result, but it won't be worth the hassle, Aries. As long as you understand that compromise is key; everyone will benefit.

Taurus: Once the Sun moves into the sign of Scorpio, you will be spending a lot of time and energy focused on significant others. This is actually a long term trend, one that has been prominent since the end of summer. The Sun's energy brings new life and replenishment, so relationships of all kinds should be on the up and up. Time spent with others will be smooth and pleasant. If you're single, there's potential for committed love. If coupled up, get ready for a healthy dose of romance!

Gemini: Now is the time to revamp those personal routines Gemini. The Universe is asking you to pull it together, and you've got enough support to do just that. Health concerns are highlighted this week, putting an emphasis on your general well being. You may also be making a few changes and adjustments with regards to your regular daily affairs. As a mutable sign, you're used to having to adapt, and adapt you will as the Sun (and a bevy of other planets) move through the sign of Scorpio.

Cancer: Many Cancers have been having a tough time lately. Not so much in a traumatic way – just stress. Your emotions have been all over the place as you try to get some kind of grip, and you're beyond frustrated that it's taking so long. So here's my cosmic advice: create something. Cancers are very creative, especially with regards to crafts and other DIY projects. Once you've successfully completed an artistic endeavor, you simply feel good. So do that…and then call me in the morning!

Leo: Your family will need you this week, and you will surely spend a great deal of time with them, talking to them and providing support. This also extends to your own emotional well being Leo. You've got to start taking care of yourself so as to ensure you feel right within. It's time to get back to the fundamental basics of self care and remember that you are no good to others if you are not being good to you, first. Your inner core is your foundation, home and sanctuary.

Virgo: Talk much? OMG Virgo, you seem to have the gift of gab, and this week will be no different. It's not that you have a lot to say (although that is part of it), but mostly you just want to communicate and interact with others. The Sun in Scorpio makes this need almost insatiable, and you will feel desperate for the kind of information stimulation that only a Virgo (or Gemini) could appreciate. So fine…indulge. But remember to switch your brain to OFF for at least 8hrs each night.

Libra: Well Libra, there's a lot of activity taking place above in the sign of Scorpio, and your self esteem and sense of value will be affected. We've talked about this and we need to again, because not only is the Sun involved, but so is the planet Mercury. You may be renegotiating a contract, or explaining to someone your expectations. Something tells me that any reassessment is way past due, and you've got the cosmos on your side to provide assistance along the way. Know your worth.

Scorpio: "Go Scorp-yo, it's your birthday, we gonna party like it's your birthday, we gonna sip Bacardi like" …ok, ok. Corny I know, but I also know that you were probably just bopping your head along as the tune from 50 played in the back of your mind! It is YOUR month, and it's a big one. Currently the Sun, Mercury, Saturn and the North Node of the Moon are all in your sign, so it truly is a party! And quite frankly, you deserve it. Enjoy the limelight my friend, and Happy Birthday!

Sagittarius: This week won't be all fun and games Sagittarius. While you have enough adrenaline to get you through November, there remains a few open tasks to be completed behind the scenes. You guys don't like having to work out what's happening on the inside; you'd much rather live life on a purely external plane. But by doing so, you neglect your emotional well being, which puts a damper on everything. Might I suggest doing the grunt work first? Then by all means, go out and play!

Capricorn: This week is a busy one, and you'll be happy for it! You may be attending different social gatherings; joining new groups and associations; cementing your dreams and plotting your future, or all of the above! It's an active time that you will genuinely enjoy, but with so many planets instigating such activities, I have to warn you to pace yourself. You can't be what/where everybody needs you to be, and if you find you have to accommodate, make sure it isn't at your own expense.

Aquarius: I've already given you the head's up that your professional life is soon to take on a more serious tone. Whether you're promoted to a position with added responsibilities, or you decide to finally pursue certain long term career goals; you now feel the need to make some kind of bold move and transition. You'll catch a glimpse this week of what's in store as the Sun transits the sign of Scorpio. The winds of change are blowing your way on the work front; take a deep breath.

Pisces: Scorpio season will be quite magical for you Pisces, as Scorpio is your Water friend that inspires you to grow and expand in ways you never imagined possible. You've been feeling the itch to broaden your horizons since the end of summer, and this week you've got the cosmic green light to act on whatever's been brewing in the back of your mind. This energy is not going away anytime soon, so you'd be wise to take advantage of all that's on offer. You won't be disappointed.

