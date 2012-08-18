CLOSE
Kelly Rowland Has Got A New Acting Gig!!!

According to bossip.com:

Kelly Rowland got herself a new gig. A full-time acting career opportunity is coming up soon for the former Destiny’s Child singer. What Would Dylan Do is set to start filming soon.

The Bernie Mac Show’s Warren Hutcherson will executive produce What Would Dylan Do (working title), which will be written and co-executive produced by Julian Breece (BET’s Buppies).

Rowland, whose acting credits include episodes of American Dreams, The Hughleys and Girlfriends, will star as Dylan, a struggling L.A.-based relationship blogger who lives with her best friend Cherise (Gabrielle Dennis, The Game) and wealthy and divorced roommate Brooke (Melanie Liburd, Strike Back).

Brandon Scott, who played intern Dr. Ryan Spalding on Grey’s Anatomy, will play Dylan’s neighbor and Cherise’s boyfriend Ryan.

If ordered to series, Dylan would join a BET programming roster that includes Reed Between the Lines, The Game and Let’s Stay Together, as well as upcoming entries Second Generation Wayans and The Real Husbands of Hollywood.

BET is coming off its best year ever, ranking among the top 20 cable networks among the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. BET has been the No. 1 ad-supported cable network among African-Americans ages 18-49 for 12 consecutive years.

For more on this story please visit www.bossip.com

comments
