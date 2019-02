Paid! Halle Berry, Queen Latifah & Whoopi Goldberg, Top Wealthiest Black Actresses

Celebrity Net Worth recently put out a list, showing the top 25 WEALTHIEST Black female actresses. Halle, Queen Latifah and Whoopi Goldberg were at the top of the list.

Take a look at the entire list below:

1. Halle Berry – $70 million

2. Queen Latifah – $50 million

3. Whoopi Goldberg – $45 million

4. Raven-Symone – $45 million

5. Angela Bassett – $28 million

6. Vanessa Williams – $27.5 million

7. Jada Pinkett-Smith – $20 million

8. Thandie Newton – $17.5 million

9. Rosario Dawson – $16 million

10. Nia Long – $13 million

11. Gabrielle Union – $12 million

12. Regina King – $10 million

13. Loretta Devine – $8 million

14. Meagan Good – $8 million

15. Zoe Saldana – $8 million

16. Tia & Tamera Mowry – $8 million (combined)

18. Taraji P. Henson – $6 million

19. Garcelle Beauvais – $6 million

20. Rashida Jones – $5 million

21. Sanaa Lathan – $4 million

22. Viola Davis – $3 million

23. Paula Patton – $3 million

24. Tracee Ellis Ross – $2.5 million

25. Lauren London – $2 million

