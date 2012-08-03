CLOSE
Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Destiny's Child Reunion Rumors…Again

As Mathew Knowles recently noted, we are due for at least two new tracks from Destiny’s Child. Yet, those new gems from the DC vault will likely be all we get from the trio for quite a while. It seems that while Daddy Knowles is yappin’ about a DC3 reunion, the actual members themselves aren’t making any plans to regroup.

Speaking with MTV News, Kelly Rowland said of plans to reunite:

“If [reuniting is] something that we would want to do, you know, [we would do it] but in the meantime we’re just enjoying each other’s friendship. That’s the greatest gift of Destiny’s Child.”

On their relationships now:

“We have a good time together and I think that’s the most important thing. We don’t want to scratch each other’s eyes out; we love each other too much.”

Forward this video to Mathew when you get a chance:

Is it me or does Kelly sound more excited about her next root canal then she does going back to the group anytime soon?

