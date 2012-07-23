CLOSE
Katherine Jackson: “I’m Doing Fine!”

Katherine Jackson was reported missing by her nephew over the weekend and police have finally gotten in contact with the matriarch of the Jackson clan. Mother Jackson says she is fine and staying with a family friend.

Law enforcement sources say spoke to Ms. Jackson Sunday evening. She told them her whereabouts and that she was safe and isn’t in any danger. Another person close to the case said Katherine Jackson is in Arizona. At this point, Katherine is confused as to why her nephew filed a missing persons report. Katherine’s granddaughter Paris took to twitter putting the word out that Katherine Jackson was missing. She tweeted, “Yes, my grandmother is missing. I haven’t spoken to her in a week. I want her home now.”

What this sounds like is a classic case of a tired grandmother needing a break. Katherine Jackson packed a suitcase and went to stay with another family member to get away from the tribe of children she has living at her home. She is getting up there in age and deserves a little time to rest. The filing of the missing persons report might have been a slight overreaction, but you know the Jacksons are secretive so it’s almost certain we don’t know the full story behind the story.

