CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

NeNe Leakes Responds To Rumors About Getting Fired [EXCLUSIVE]

NeNe Leakes was reportedly fired from the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and she has responded to the numerous reports. Find out what NeNe Leakes said about her alleged firing in this edition of Gary’s Tea, and hear Gary live weekdays at 7:30 & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

RELATED: Why NeNe Leakes May Be Fired From “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

RELATED: Did NeNe Leakes & Kandi Burruss Come To Blows?

RELATED: Who Else Might Be Leaving “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta”?

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

NeNe Leakes Responds To Rumors About Getting Fired [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Nene Leakes , RHOA , The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Kountry Wayne Reveals How He Set Up His…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
When I Was Younger: Mannywellz On Discovering His…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Disney To Remake ‘Home Alone’ For It’s Streaming…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Alabama Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
A Texas Police Department Is Under Fire Following…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Is Your Partner ‘Gaslighting’ You? Peep These Signs…
 2 days ago
08.08.19
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison
 2 days ago
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…
 2 days ago
08.07.19
Rumor Has It Destiny’s Child Is Planning A…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
Pregnant City Girls Rapper Yung Miami’s Car Shot…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
Actress Afton Williamson Says She Left ‘The Rookie’…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child
 3 days ago
08.06.19
It Seems Trevante Rhodes Is Engaged, Y’all
 3 days ago
08.06.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Apryl Has A Love Jones For…
 3 days ago
08.06.19
R. Kelly Charged With Sex Crimes In Minnesota
 3 days ago
08.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close