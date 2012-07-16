NeNe Leakes was reportedly fired from the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and she has responded to the numerous reports. Find out what NeNe Leakes said about her alleged firing in this edition of Gary’s Tea, and hear Gary live weekdays at 7:30 & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

NeNe Leakes Responds To Rumors About Getting Fired [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

