She’s neither a housewife or a resident of Atlanta, but Special K has more reasons why Gabourey Sidibe would not work out as a member of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” cast. Hear more fictitious headlines in Special K’s News You Can’t Use below, and listen to him live on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

What’s Rickey Smiley Doing On Pinterest?

Why Gabourey Sidibe Would Not Be Cast On “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: