Tami Roman was clearly out of control on season four of “Basketball Wives,” but Gary Wit Da Tea has an explanation for her bad behavior. Is his theory on point, or does he have it all wrong? Take a listen to the audio below to hear what Gary had to say about Tami Roman, why Dennis Rodman looks like he leaks, and Ebony Steele serving it up in Upscale Magazine.

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” In Your Inbox

Listen to Gary’s Tea weekday mornings at 6:30 am & 7:30 am EST only on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

[ooyala code=”NsZ2J3NDpvfeBcRjlnLSSyYn4qoHdo-B”]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Is This Why Tami Roman Was Out Of Control On “Basketball Wives”? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: