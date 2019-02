Tamera Mowry just tweeted this photo of her growing baby bump. She wrote, “Loving my baby bump. I’m obsessed with rubbing it:)”.

She looks amazing!

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With Your Fave Black Celebs!

Tia Mowry Tweets Pic Of Tamera’s Baby Bump [PHOTO]

Tamera Mowry Is Pregnant

Tamera Mowry Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com