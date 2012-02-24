Gary has the tea on why another man is moving in Beyonce and Jay-Z. Is something scandalous going on in the Carter household, or what?

Text “Rickey” To 80185 To Join Rickey Smiley’s Mobile Text Club!

Take a listen to find out exactly what’s going down, and hear what Ray J is up to and more in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

RELATED: Beyonce Releases House Of Deréon Sneak Peek [VIDEO]

RELATED: Beyonce & Jay-Z Show Blue Ivy To The World! [PHOTOS]

Why Beyonce Is Moving In Another Man was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com