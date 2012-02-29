Are We Ever Going To See 50 Cent’s New Album?

After much, much delay and uncertainty, 50 Cent could be shelving his upcoming LP.

The rapper has been forced to delay the album for the past several years, with reports it was ditched, revisited and so on, as well as continuing tension between the rapper and his label, Interscope.

Fifty’s concern has been well documented and apparent, but now it seems explicit. A fan recently asked about the work and 50 Cent responded, “I may have to fall back.”

The rumor mills went into overdrive after this, stating the whole project might be tossed or never released.

What have you heard?

